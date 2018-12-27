India declare at 443-7 in third Australia Test

Melbourne

India declared at 443 for seven in the third Test against Australia Thursday, built on the back of a century by Cheteshwar Pujara and 82 from captain Virat Kohli.

Dogged Pujara stroked 106 before he and Kohli fell soon after lunch in a major breakthrough for the home team on what until then had been a lifeless Melbourne pitch offering little for the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma was not out 63 after notching his 10th Test half-century when Kohli called a halt to the innings late in the day at 443 for seven as India go in search of a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

That gave the tourists’ attack six overs before stumps to target Australian openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch, who battled through to be eight without loss.

“I think we have enough runs on the board. Already today you can see the pitch has started deteriorating and there’s variable bounce on it. I don’t think it’s easy to bat on now,” said Pujara.

“Our bowlers have been bowling well so I would say we have enough runs on the board.” Despite the ominous task ahead, Finch insisted Australia could still win. “It’s still game on if we bat really well and then back up and bowl well and put India under a lot of pressure,” he said.

“I think that absolutely all three results are still on the table 100 percent — India, Australia and a draw. It’s hard to say after two days with the wicket deteriorating, but we are confident we can bat really big.”

‘It’s a tough pitch to score runs on,’ he told reporters after Australia closed 8-0 in reply. ‘If you look at the first two days, the number of runs scored is less. I would say that to score 200 in a day is a tough ask so I think we have enough runs on the board.

‘As we saw today I think the pitch has started deteriorating and has variable bounce on it. ‘When I was batting yesterday and today I felt there was a difference, and I don’t think it’s easier to bat on now.—APP

