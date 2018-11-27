India crossed all limits of atrocities, HR abuses: Haider

Our Correspondent

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that Indian occupational forces have crossed all limits of atrocities, human rights abuses and state terrorism in the bleeding Valley of Indian Held Kashmir. Talking to newsmen on Tuesday, he said martyrdom of 18 Kashmiris by the Indian occupying forces in the Held State in the past three days only was an ample proof of brutalities and savagery of Indian forces.

The AJK Prime Minister said the sacred blood of Kashmiris shed in Anantnag would never go waste and added that the policy of Indian Prime Minister Modi is to eliminate Kashmiris from the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Haider noted that all the brute tactics of Indian forces could not suppress the gallant Kashmiris who are determined to get their freedom at all costs. There is no precedence in the world history of the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris in IHK, he remarked.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed his surprise as to why international community was not taking such flagrant human rights violations of Indian forces in the Held Valley. Martyring of 18 Kashmiris in the past three days indicates that India has intensified the killing spree in the Held Valley.

