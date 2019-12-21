India credits DG ISPR for Pakistan’s upper hand in narrative warfare

Observer Report

New Delhi

The Indian cybersecurity chief has heaped praise on Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, and its director general Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, saying “they [Pakistan] have got their act together” in information warfare against India.

Highlighting flaws in the Indian army, Lt-Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant on Saturday said the three wings of the [Indian] armed forces have their own public relations officers and “they are going in different ways,” India Today reported.

He stressed the need for a unified public relations command for the three wings of the armed forces to come at par with Pakistan in the “narrative warfare”.

“When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DGISPR because the (Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in different ways. Somebody at the national level now has to look at the narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains,” he said.

“What we are finding from the other side – from the western border – that since the time they have created the DGISPR, they have got their act together,” he said while addressing a seminar on the topic of “Securing the Future Battlespace: Information and Space Warfare”.

Former Indian general conceded that in narrative warfare, ISPR’s message regarding human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir carries weight and is being heard across the globe.