India creating war hysteria and belligerent frenzy

Mohammad Jamil

INDIAN Government on Friday blamed Pakistan for Pulwama attack and threatened to isolate it at international level. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi insinuating Pakistan said, “Those behind the terror attack would pay a very heavy price and had made a huge mistake”. Union Minister Arun Jaitley said they would take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan, and withdraw Most Favoured Nation status. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while speaking to the media in Munich where he attended Munich Security Conference responded to the Indian threats and said, “The world knows Pakistan was not involved in the recent attack in Pulwama, Kashmir. The agenda given by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Foreign Office to diplomatically isolate Pakistan is dream, which will never come true”. Barring the US, no other country believed that Pakistan was involved in Pulwama attack.

According to Indian media, Narendra Modi and other Ministers are discussing options to respond and hit back at terrorists, some of the top Army generals have been given the responsibility to weigh and execute their plans. While Army Chief Bipin Rawat will be at the helm of affairs, there are some other top officers who are not always seen or known but will be advising him and ensuring that all decisions are implemented on the ground. Pakistan of course will not be cowed down by such threats, as it has the capacity to meet any adventurism from India. Although, conventional wisdom rules out war between the two nuclear states yet Indian leadership’s jingoism and bullying tactics suggest that threat of war is looming large on the horizon. However, sabre-rattling will not augur well for the region where world’s majority of poorest of the poor live.

Anyhow, according to the world media, Indian Government has failed to provide evidence against Pakistan’s involvement in Pulwama attack, but Narendra Modi at a public event in Maharashtra said that he had left it to the Armed Forces to decide what, where and how the perpetrators would be punished. But Indian Commander Lt General D S Hooda said, “It is impossible to bring such a massive amount of explosives by infiltrating the borders”. Only the White House called on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil. This US-Indian alliance has not only encouraged New Delhi’s belligerence, it has exacerbated Pakistan’s security challenges, reflected in American support for India’s massive arms build-up; wide-ranging US attempts to contain and neutralise Pakistan’s nuclear and missile deterrence capabilities. Pakistan, with China’s cooperation, can meet security challenge thrown by India and maintain credible deterrence, nuclear and conventional.

That Pakistan’s relations with India are tense should come as no surprise. The hostility of a Hindu supremacist BJP government was anticipated by most Pakistanis, except the purblind. But Modi’s arrogance and belligerence towards Pakistan have outstripped anticipation, partly because of next elections whereby he wants to appease extremists and hardliners, and mostly due to the shift in the global and regional strategic environment and India’s growing alignment with the US in the context of its rising rivalry with China. Pakistan’s FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi was right in saying that Pakistan cannot be isolated, as it enjoys a very close strategic relationship with its largest neighbour China – the emerging superpower. Relations with Iran are complex, but not hostile, and in fact the relations are moving to positive trajectory. Relations with regional neighbours Saudi Arabia, the GCC and Turkey remain very friendly, with considerable potential for collaboration with them.

Pakistan enjoys influence within the wider international community, of course, due to its size, strategic location, military strength and economic potential. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frustrated over India being sidelined in talks for peace in Afghanistan, and is also weary of Pakistan’s diplomatic successes vis-a-vis most countries of the world recognize Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan in particular and contribution to peace keeping in the conflict zones in general. Recently, the five-day multinational maritime exercise AMAN-19, hosted by the Pakistan Navy (PN), was a mega event for Pakistan. The confidence reposed in Pakistan by the 46 participant countries in the exercise is reflective of the fact that Pakistan is acknowledged as a responsible nuclear state. During the flag-raising ceremony, the flags of 46 countries participating in this year’s drill were hoisted, and a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented a march-past.

In fact, India is caught up in a tidal wave of war hysteria, shaped in part by the macho posturing of its political and military leaders and fired up the wild imagination of its jingoistic media. Saner voices, though a few, are being drowned in the cacophony of belligerent frenzy. The sabre-rattling had in the past begun after militants mounted a deadly attack on an Indian military base in Uri, in the disputed Kashmir state. New Delhi jumped the gun, blamed Pakistan for the assault and started making menacing statements. In 2017, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi while participating in a debate on the annual report of UNSG had told the UN General Assembly, “All I can say to them is: do not underestimate Pakistan’s resolve and capacity to defend itself. Any aggression or intervention will meet a matching and effective response from our armed forces and the people of Pakistan.”

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

