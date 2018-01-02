India has created war-like situation at LoC: Speakers

Islamabad

Speakers at a seminar in Islamabad have said that India has created a war-like situation on the Line of Control to distract the attention of international community from its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The seminar on Prevailing Situation in occupied Kashmir, Role of Media and Our Responsibilities’ was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in Islamabad. A resolution adopted on the occasion expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, who are offering tremendous sacrifices for their right to self-determination. The resolution urged the representatives of print and electronic media to play their role in projecting the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the international level.

The participants of the seminar called on international community, the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to extend full support to the oppressed Kashmiri people. The resolution also urged governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to raise Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

The seminar was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League’s vice chairman and APHCAJK chapter leader, Syed Ejaz Rehmani.

Syed Samar Abbas, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Naeem-ul-Asad, Maqsood Mantazir, Nabi Baig Yunas, Dr Irfan Ashraf, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Waseem Abbasi, Mehtab Abbasi, Shehzad Ahmad, Raies Ahmad Mir, Ajmal Kiyani, Nadeer Iqbal, Syed Khalid Gurdezi, Kashif Mir, Waseem Ahmad, Waleed Nisar Arshad,a law student, Irshad Ahmad and others.—KMS