India: Covid-19 records 414,188 cases in 1-day

India reported a regular increase in the cases with 414,188 coronavirus reports, with 3,915 deaths, according to data from India’s health ministry.

The estimated number of coronavirus infections in India is now 21.49 million, with 234,083 deaths, according to the ministry.

This week alone, the South Asian country has seen 1.57 million new cases and just over 15,100 deaths due to a virulent second wave of coronavirus.

Both the number of daily incidents and the number of fatalities, according to experts, was undercounted.

The government’s principal science advisor, K Vijay Raghavan, called the surge of cases “a very critical time for the country” and predicted a “inevitable” third wave.

To help ease the surge in diseases, US President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, Anthony Fauci, recommended a full shutdown in India for two to four weeks.

“As soon as the cases start coming down, you can vaccinate more people and get ahead of the trajectory of the outbreak of the pandemic,” Fauci said in an interview with the Indian television CNN News18 news channel on Thursday.

India should mobilize its military to construct field hospitals to relieve strain on its besieged hospitals, according to Fauci.

According to Fauci, at least two forms of virus variants are circulating in India. According to him, the B117 varient, which is found in the United Kingdom, is concentrated in New Delhi, whereas the 617 variant is found in the worst-affected western Maharashtra province.

“Both of those have increasing capability of transmitting better and more efficiently than the original Wuhan strain a year ago,” Fauci said.

Meanwhile, as India struggles to set up huge oxygen plants and ship oxygen to healthcare facilities, demand for hospital oxygen has risen seven-fold since last month, according to a government official.

After a two-week-long shortage exacerbated the country’s coronavirus epidemic, India’s government decided on Thursday to supply more medicinal oxygen to hospitals in the capital city of New Delhi, in response to a Supreme Court request.

According to Supreme Court orders, the government has increased the oxygen availability in New Delhi to 730 tonnes per day from 490 tonnes per day.

