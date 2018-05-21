India court jails ex-diplomat for allegedly spying for Pakistan

New Delhi

An Indian diplomat convicted of passing state secrets to Pakistan’s intelligence services has been jailed for three years, her lawyer said Sunday.

Madhuri Gupta was found guilty in a New Delhi court of “spying and wrongful communication of information” while posted to the Indian embassy in Islamabad.

Gupta, 61, was arrested in 2010 for allegedly passing information to the ISI, the intelligence wing of India’s arch-rival Pakistan.

The low-level diplomat was detained for alleged breaches of India’s official secrets act and held for two years before being released on bail. Her lawyer, Joginder Dahiya, said Gupta would appeal her sentencing in a higher court.

“She has already been in custody for about 21 months. She should have been released on the basis of the time she has already spent in jail,” he told reporters.

Gupta avoided more serious jail time because the information she passed to Pakistani handlers in 2009 and 2010 was not military in nature, the Press Trust of India reported. As a second secretary, Gupta was among the lowest ranked officials at the highly-sensitive embassy in the Pakistani capital.

She has always denied the charges and claims she was falsely implicated by

embassy and foreign ministry officials with whom she had a strained relationship.—TNS