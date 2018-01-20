India is a corrupt nation

The entire judiciary system in India is corrupt. Even if you rape a hundred women or commit a thousand murders, you are not arrested and put behind bars. All you have to do is, hire some corrupt lawyer who will bribe the police and judge and they’ll set you free.

Even for seeking admissions in schools or colleges or getting your ration card or voter’s ID done, you have to pay bribe to the officials.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

