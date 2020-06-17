India corona toll record jump of 2,000 dead

New Delhi

India’s official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2,000 on Wednesday as the hard-hit country struggles to contain a ballooning health crisis that has overwhelmed hospitals.

The news came as Germany urged its nationals in India to consider leaving for their own safety, while France warned its citizens in New Delhi to stay home unless going to an airport to return to Europe. Authorities said the sharp increase in fatalities to 11,903 was mainly due to Mumbai and Delhi updating their figures. Death tolls in both cities have been increasing in recent days. Mumbai blamed unspecified accounting “discrepancies” for the increase of 862 to 3,165 deaths.–AFP