India consistently scuttled efforts for meaningful dialogue: FO

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India has consistently scuttled any efforts for a constructive and meaningful dialogue in its neighbourhood.

In response to media queries on the Indian External Affairs Minister s tweet regarding India s priorities during the Presidency of the UN Security Council, he said before preaching moderation to the world, India must set its own house in order.

The spokesperson said the extremist Hindutva ideology has permeated all state institutions of India, and RSS-BJP regime s record is replete with instances of gross and systematic violations of the rights of minorities, in particular Muslims.

He said on assuming office, Prime Minister Imran Khan clearly underlined that if India would take one step for peace, Pakistan would take two.

However, rather than engaging in dialogue, India vitiated the environment through its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

The spokesperson said India remains in clear violation of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions for more than seven decades.