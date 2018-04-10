India committing war crimes in IoK

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Monday, said that the recent killings in Shopian human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the unabated cross-border violations by the Indian occupation forces were unforgivable which clearly constituted as war crimes.

While addressing a press conference with a British parliamentary delegation, he further said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom and would never surrender the right to self-determination despite the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces. Kashmiris will remain steadfast in their resolve in the face of the war imposed on them by the Indian government.

The press conference was also addressed by Lord Nazir Ahmad and Ms. Ishrat Naz Shah, Mayor of Slough. Sardar Masood Khan strongly condemned the spate of recent killings in which innocent Kashmiri youth had been wantonly targeted and mowed down and hundreds were injured.