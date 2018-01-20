‘India committing brutalities on IOK people’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Bilal Siddiqi, has deplored that India is committing brutalities on the innocent Kashmiris.

Bilal Siddiqi was addressing mourners at the house of martyred civilian, Muhammad Ayub Mir of Moolu Chitragam in Shopian. Ayub Mir was injured in the firing of Indian troops on protesters, last month, and recently succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for almost a month.

Bilal Siddiqi said that frustrated due to the resolve and determination of brave people of Kashmir, Indian forces had been given a freehand to create havoc and mayhem which reflected in their brutalities against the civilian population.

Bilal Siddiqi also visited family of Shaheed Showket Ahmed Falahi and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, Yasmeen Raja, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in their joint statement termed the charge-sheet filed by the Indian NIA against Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders as baseless, false and concocted.

They also strongly reacted to the recent remarks of Indian Army chief and said that the Kashmir movement was love and worship for them and that they would never surrender before the Indian atrocities. They said Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and the people of Kashmir are demanding their birthright to self-determination.

They also condemned summoning of Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah’s wife by India’s Enforcement Directorate to New Delhi for questioning and termed it vengeance against resistance leadership.—KMS