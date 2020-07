New Delhi

India’s government on Thursday approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets and upgrades to another 59 planes.

The approval for 21 MiG-29 planes and a dozen Su-30 jets will together cost 181.48 billion rupees ($2.43 billion), the defence ministry said.

The purchase, along with the upgrade of 59 other MiG-29s, was an attempt to address the “long-felt need of the Air Force to increase its fighter squadrons”, it added.—Reuters