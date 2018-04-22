India clears death penalty for rape of girls under 12

Mumbai

India’s cabinet on Saturday approved the death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years amid outrage in the country after a string of horrific cases of sexual violence.

In the emergency meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet passed an executive order, or ordinance, to amend the criminal law to also include more drastic punishment for convicted rapists of girls below the age of 16 years

Sexual violence against women is a highly charged political issue in India, where protests regularly erupt about entrenched violence against women and the failure to protect them.

Many people have criticized Modi’s government for not doing enough to protect the country’s women, piling pressure on his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party as India heads towards a general election due next year.

While proposing stricter punishment for rape in the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, the Union government has sought to speed up the delivery of justice in rape cases by prescribing a time limit for investigation, trial and appeal.

According to the ordinance cleared by the Union Cabinet on Saturday, the investigation of all rape cases have to be mandatorily completed within two months. The same time limit applies to the trial of all rape cases. And, appeals have to be disposed of in 6 months.

Currently, there is no time limit for investigation and trial in rape cases, as a result of which these have dragged on for years. Also, the accused are entitled to bail if the investigation is not completed in 60 days.

To speed up the process, the government also plans to provide dedicated manpower for investigation of rape cases. Each state will get a dedicated forensic lab to process evidence in rape cases.

Special forensic kits for rape cases will also be provided to all police stations and hospitals.

The government also plans to set up new fast-track courts in consultation with states, Union Territories and high courts. It also plans to create new posts of public prosecutors and related infrastructure.— Agencies