India claims re-arresting two youth in Baramulla

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have claimed re-arresting the two youth who have allegedly escaped from a police station in Baramulla.

The youth Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala were re-arrested by the police in the Chakloo area of Baramulla districton Wednesday evening, officials said.

The duo had reportedly managed to escape dur-ing Sehar time from the police station. A police officer said that a case has already been registered against them. They were in detention since May 2022.—KMS