India can’t repress Kashmiris’ resolve by martyring them: Shibli

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz says Radio Pakistan is representing the voice of Kashmiris against Indian military oppression when there is a complete shutdown of media in the occupied Kashmir.

He was speaking at a Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Pakistan Broadcasting House Islamabad on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said Radio Pakistan has been standing with the Kashmiris in their struggle for achieving a great mission of freedom. He lauded Radio Pakistan for encouraging and commending the determination, valiance, and resilience of the people of Occupied Kashmir against unlawful and inhuman oppression being committed by the Indian forces. He said it is unprecedented in the world that Indian rulers have deprived the people of Occupied Kashmir of their fundamental human rights.

The Minister said India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris by illegally scrapping Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution. He said New Delhi’s rulers cannot repress Kashmiris’ resolve by martyring Kashmiri youth like Burhan Wani. He said India can neither frighten Kashmiris by detaining Hurriyat leaders nor mislead the international community by staging Pulwama like incidents. He said India has become isolated on the international level on Kashmir issue as present government has highlighted the issue at the diplomatic front effectively.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, the entire world is standing by Pakistan over Indian atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

Commending Radio Pakistan’s role in highlighting Kashmir issue effectively, the Minister said Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation has arranged special programmes from 26th of this month to 5th of the next month. He said topics like illegal revocation of Article 370 and 35-A by the Indian regime on 5 August last year will be debated in Radio Pakistan’s special transmission.

Appreciating PBC administration for organizing this Mushaira, Syed Shibli Faraz assured that all resources will be provided to Radio Pakistan to make the national broadcaster strong and great institution as it was in the past. He said Radio Pakistan represents strong and bright traditions and it has always been standing by the state in every difficult time. He said Radio Pakistan enjoys people’s trust for airing verified news, free of sensationalism, and quality programmes.