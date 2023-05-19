India can’t obfuscate IIOJK ground realities through its propaganda machinery

Narendra Modi-led Hindutva government of India cannot hide the reality about the worsening situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by distorting truth and twisting facts through its propaganda machinery based on lies and deceptions.

Political analysts and those closely watching the situation in IIOJK said the Indian government is attempting to mislead the world by using its pliant media to publish fake reports about the so-called peace and development in the occupied territory.

They said the Modi regime is holding the G20 event in Srinagar to try to show the world that a new era of the so-called peace and development has started in IIOJK especially after 2019 illegal scrapping of Article 370. By doing so, they said, New Delhi also aims to divert the attention of the international community from its atrocities and ulterior motives in IIOJK.

The truth of the matter, the analysts and Kashmir watchers said, is that Modi’s 5 August 2019 illegal move has put IIOJK into a reverse gear in all spheres of life. They maintained that the unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and other tyrannical measures taken afterwards by the Indian government have added to the miseries of the Kashmiri people and further aggravated the already volatile situation in the south Asian region. They added that no sane investor will even think of investing in occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is a nuclear flashpoint in the region.

A political analyst based in Srinagar said in a media interview, on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals by the Indian government, that “a sense of security in any place does not come with conferences”, adding the G20 meeting was “like putting a lid on our miseries”. He said, “We are suffering silently and we feel cut off from the buzz outside. We are just surviving each day”.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in the US, said by holding the G20 event, India wants to claim there is peace in the region. “In effect, for New Delhi, holding this meeting in Srinagar is meant to telegraph a message of all is well and all is normal,” he said

The political analysts and Kashmir watchers said the people of IIOJK do not demand development but their foremost demand is the holding of plebiscite under the supervision of the United Nations.—INP