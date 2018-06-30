India can’t hide crimes perpetrated by its forces: Bana

Geneva

Hassan Bana, representative All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has said that the recently released UN report on Kashmir is a biggest breakthrough in the long pending and unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. Bana, while speaking at the 38th Session of UNHRC Geneva, said that India cannot now hide the horrific crimes being perpetrated by its over 700,000 troops, present in Kashmir.

“The human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is worsening. Indian leadership and its representatives in general, and the Indian Army Chief in particular are in a state of desperation after June 14, the day when OHCHR released a detailed report on Kashmir. The innocent people are being targeted, killed, maimed, humiliated and jailed on daily basis with impunity, however this ongoing genocide has been intensified after the release of this UN report. More than two dozen people have fallen to the bullets of these unbridled forces in just last two weeks.

Popular Kashmiri Journalist Dr. Shujaat Bukhari was assassinated a couple of hours after he and his newspaper welcomed High Commissioner’s report and now this assassination is being invoked by the legislators of India’s fanatic ruling party to threaten other Journalists and human rights activists of this occupied territory.India has always been trying to hide the crimes of its armed forces.

This is the opportune time for the Council to come forward and establish a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into the worst kind of human rights violations being perpetrated by over 700,000 Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, Bana said.—Email