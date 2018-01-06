‘India can’t deny legitimacy, authenticity of UN resolutions’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India cannot deny the legitimacy and authenticity of the UN resolutions as these stand witness that political destiny of Jammu and Kashmir is yet to be decided.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the UN resolutions formed basics and guaranteed the peaceful and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC Chairman while commenting over the resolution passed on 5th January 1949 said that even after seven decades these resolutions are viable and provide a peaceful and durable solution for the long-standing dispute. He expressed dismay over the role of the UN and said that it was painful that this institution failed to implement its resolution. “It is unfortunate that it couldn’t contain the arrogant forces like India which is trampling all ethics in Jammu and Kashmir and causing continuous uncertainty in the region,” he said.

Syed Ali Gilani citing the examples and procedures adopted in Croatia, East Timor and South Sudan said, if the UN can settle these issues, what is the reason that the longest pending issue is ignored and brushed under carpet. He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was bone of contention between Pakistan and India and if the UN failed to play its role in it settlement, the peace of South Asia and the entire world would remain under severe threat.

Meanwhile, the APHC strongly denounced the puppet authorities for disallowing it to hold a seminar in Srinagar on Thursday in which prominent religious scholars, intellectuals and pro-freedom leaders were invited to speak. It said that Delhi-groomed henchmen were implementing RSS agenda in the territory.

On the other hand, Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Firdous Ahmed Shah, in their statements said that UN resolutions provided base to the Kashmiris’ liberation struggle. They deplored that the UN failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir despite the passing of several decades.—KMS