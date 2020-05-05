India cannot win war in Kashmir: Sehrai

Srinagar

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai while paying tributes to martyrs of Handwara has said that India is fighting a war which it cannot win as it is a war of existence and survival and the Kashmiris cannot afford to lose it.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, on Monday said, ‘It is a multidimensional war and every Kashmiri has got this fundamental right to fight this war which has been imposed upon them by oppressor India.’

He said, ‘A martyred mujahid is saluted by thousands of people with tearful eyes at their last rites, each and every death and coffin curse the hostile mindset and attitude adopted by the fascist Indian regime towards the unresolved Kashmir conflict, which is very sad and painful.’

He maintained that the Kashmir conflict was continuously leaving behind tragic stories, wails and screams and thousands of untold stories for the past 7 decades . ‘If you think that , what happened in Kashmir in past 70 years will be easily forgotten by the young blood of Kashmir , it is nothing more than your foolishness,’ he pointed out. The Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Chairman further said, ‘ One should not expect peace in Kashmir when an Indian army solider is legally authorized to arrest, torture ,catch and kill any Kashmiri at will.’—SABAH