India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ struggle

Islamabad

The Chairman of Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has said that India cannot stop the Kashmiris’ liberation struggle through use of different brutal methods.

Ali Raza Syed said this while addressing a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The gathering was arranged by different journalist organizations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against murder of prominent Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari, in occupied Kashmir.

The protest was also attended by Mushaal Malik (the spouse of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik), political figures of AJK Latif Akbar and Chaudhry Yasin and journalists from AJK and Pakistan.

Ali Raza Syed said, by murdering Shujaat Bukhari, India tried to press voice of peace in Kashmir but people of Kashmir will not allow this conspiracy to succeed. He praised the efforts of martyr Shujaat Bukhari for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Ali Raza Syed further said India is involved in brutal act of state terrorism in Kashmir and recent report of the UN on human rights depicted the real situation. This is for the first time that a UN report has exposed Indian real face under the garb of so-called democracy in Kashmir, he added.

He pointed out that murder of Shujaat Bukhari was committed for diverting attention of the world from the UN human rights report regarding Kashmir. India wants to create fear in Kashmir to suppress voice of Kashmiris but its brutal policies will not succeed. Imposing Governor’ Rule in Kashmir is also part of Indian evil designs, he added.—KMS