India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through force: APHC-AJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that India cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiris through use of brute force.

APHC-AJK leaders Imtiaz Wani, Ejaz Rehmani, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Javed Jehangir and Manzoor Ahmad Shah in their separate statements issued in Islamabad lamented that India was increasing the number of troops to prolong its illegal rule over the territory

They said that India was actually converting the occupied territory into a military garrison to occupy the lands of the Kashmiris in the Israeli style and now the Indian soldiers were being allotted lands in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir. They added that actually India was distorting the population ratio in IIOJK by issuing large-scale domicile to non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory

The APHC-AJK leaders said that despite the deployment of lakhs of soldiers, India has failed to weaken the freedom spirit of the Kashmiris, adding Kashmiris have made unprecedented sacrifices and they will not accept anything less than freedom.

They said the dream of permanent peace in South Asia cannot be realized without resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

They urged the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute so that durable peace could be established in the region.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement in Muzaffarabad said changing the de-mography of IIOJK is a clear violation of the United Nations resolution and international laws.

He said the world powers and institutions should stop the Narendra Modi government from changing the demographic structure of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India has become the worst imperialist and is attacking the occupied territory where its over one million armed terrorist forces are denying all the basic human rights of the citizens

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the Indian gov-ernment is admitting that 185 Indian citizens have bought land in the disputed territory in the last three years. The Bharatiya Janata Party government is imposing systematic demographic change in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir by illegally selling land to Indian citizens to turn the territory into a minority.—KMS