India cannot suppress indigenous liberation movement in Kashmir: Masood

ISLAMABAD : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan says India cannot suppress indigenous liberation movement in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to AJK Senior Minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq in Islamabad, he said Kashmiris are determined to achieve their internationally recognized right to self-determination despite all atrocities of Indian occupational forces.

Sardar Masood Khan stressed the need to intensify efforts on international level, for awareness about human rights violations taking place in occupied Kashmir.

The Minister appraised the President of his recent visits to UK, Belgium, France, Italy and Scotland where he highlighted the grave human rights violations by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir. NNI