‘India cannot suppress IIOJK people’s freedom sentiment’

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir has said that the Indian atrocities on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot suppress their freedom sentiment.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said that hate among the people of IIOJK, especially in the youth, is increasing against India’s military occupation.

He condemned the Indian conspiracy to turn Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority and said that the Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned for securing their right to self-determination and would take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Condemning the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, Abdul Majeed Mir appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take practical steps for halting Indian brutalities and permanently settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has urged India to immediately release all Kashmiri political detainees and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

The JKYSF in a party meeting in Pulwama said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and the United Nations in its resolutions had promised right to self determination to the people of Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting urged peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

They added that the anti-Kashmir steps and new laws in IIOJK would not change the ground realities and it would have to settle the Kashmir dispute, today or tomorrow as per Kashmiris’ sentiments.

Meanwhile, JKYSF leaders Bashir Ahmed and Mohammad Afzal visited the house of detained leader, Nasir Abdullah in Palhalan Pattan and the residence of martyred Mufti Hilal Ahmad and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Meer in a statement said that Kashmiri people were forced to live a miserable life under India’s military occupation.

He condemned Indian tactics to change the demography of the territory.

He demanded an immediate end to the ongoing spree of arrest, killing and raids in the occupied territory.—KMS