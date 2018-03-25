India cannot strangle voice of innocent Kashmiris: Mishal

ISLAMABAD : Mishal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik says Indian occupied forces cannot strangle voice of innocent Kashmiris through unabated brutalities in the occupied valley.

Addressing a press conference along with member European Union Parliament Afzal Khan in Islamabad, she said Kashmiri people have been struggling for their right to self-determination, which is their fundamental right.

Mishal Malik said the innocent people of the occupied valley have been subjected to severe atrocities by the Indian forces for the last so many decades but the international community remains silent on it.

Afzal Khan also called for resolving the Kashmir issue through UN resolutions and according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Orignally published by NNI