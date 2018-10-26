India cannot muzzle spirit of freedom of Kashmiris: Buzdar

Role of Balochistan is very pivotal in new Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Indian establishment cannot muzzle the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people through killings and the rightful struggle of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed through the bayonet of the gun.

In a message issued here today, the chief minister said that Indian policy of brute torture and cruelty has been failed in occupied Kashmir. Depriving the Kashmiri people of their right of self-determination through illegal occupation is a blatant violation of human rights.

Therefore, the international community should pressurize India to immediately stop the play of fire and blood in occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmiri people are facing difficulties and cruelties for the sake of self-determination and in spite of state sponsored Indian terrorism, Kashmiri’s passion for freedom has not been weakened.

The right of self-determination is a non-controversial part of international law but regrettably, the unarmed Kashmiris are deprived of this basic right.

He reiterated that PTI government will continue to support the view point of Kashmiris. I salute the brave struggle of Kashmiris for the sake of self-determination and today is an occasion to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone and Pakistani nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with them, he concluded.

Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal called on Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here today. On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion.

Both the chief ministers expressed the commitment to carry out concerted efforts for making a new Pakistan and reiterated that joint efforts will be made for the development of the country.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that people living in Balochistan are our brethren and we stood with them. The role of Balochistan is very pivotal in new Pakistan and we will move forward shoulder to shoulder for the sake of national development. Punjab government will provide every possible support for the prosperity of Balochistan province. Usman Buzdar said that punjab government has given a gift of establishment of cardiology center and children’s hospital for the people of Balochistan in its current budget and funds will be provided on priority basis for these projects. Jam Kamal thanked Usman Buzdar for providing support for the establishment of cardiology center and children’s hospital in Balochistan. He said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and positive role will be played for national unity and inter-provincial harmony. Later, the chief minister Usman Buzdar bid adieu to Jam Kamal at Lahore airport.

Share on: WhatsApp