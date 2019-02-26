India cannot deter Kashmiris’ resolve by oppressive measures: Fawad

Sardar Masood condemns attacks on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in IHK

Zubair Qureshi

Oppressive measures cannot deter the valiant people of Jammu & Kashmir from their demand of exercising their fundamental right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. Federal Minister of Information & Broadcasting Fawad Hussain said this while speaking as the Chief Guest at an international conference titled “Occupied Kashmir: The Victim of State and Societal Coercion.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Former Prime Minister of Norway Mr Kjell Magne Bondevik, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Saiyd Abdullah Gillani, former ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi (R), well known defence analyst Group Captain Sultan Mahmood Hali and other prominent scholars also addressed the conference.

The conference was organized by Pakistan House at Serena Hotel. Fawad reaffirmed that government and the people of Pakistan reiterated their continued and steadfast political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their heroic struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination adding that India must end oppression in Kashmir if it desires peace as state terrorism by the Indians in Occupied Kashmir and peace with Pakistan cannot go along.

The dispute between Pakistan & India is more a humanitarian than a territorial dispute he said adding Kashmir never was, nor is nor would be a part of India. In his concluding remarks, he paid homage to the sacrifices of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir applauded role of former Prime Minister of Norway Mr Kjell Magne Bondevik for his contribution to the Kashmir cause.

He said that Mr Bondevik visited Azad Kashmir but also Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) where he started his engagement for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, and promised that he would continue to invest his time and efforts for the resolution of this dispute.

Speaking of Pulwama attacks, he said after the attack, the Indian Forces ransacked the businesses of Muslims in the IHK and calls are being made by Hindutva extremists to start a Muslim genocide.

This situation reflects that India is not interested in the people of Kashmir but only its land. He added that India has turned Kashmir into a colony as it is using the doctrine of force to control Kashmir. Concluding his speech, he said that India’s terrorization of people will not deter the people of Jammu & Kashmir as no power on Earth can stop Kashmiris from right to self-determination.

Mr Kjell Magne Bondevik said Kashmir was the longest conflict threatening peace in South Asia, therefore, it needs more international attention as the people of Kashmir have been suffering extensively from human rights abuses which are well documented.

He condemned the Pulwama attack saying the only sustainable solution was a political peace settlement between Pakistan, India and the Kashmiri leaders. He advised the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India to initiate the process of reconciliation and peace adding that all parties concerned must now restrain from statements and actions that will increase the tensions. International engagement shall also focus on the conflict and support the process of an effective ceasefire and lasting peace. This is the moral duty of international community to bring the violence and human right abuses to an end.

