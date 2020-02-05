India cannot continue to usurp Kashmir for long: Zardari

Islamabad

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that India cannot continue to usurp Kashmir for long by the use of brutal force. On Kashmir Solidarity Day in a message he said the entire nation is untied for the liberation of Kashmir. He said that the founder of PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Kashmir cause a part of his political struggle. The need is to make the world aware of the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that India is not allowing Kashmiris of both sides to meet up. Former President Zardari said that Kashmir has been turned into the largest prison in the world and there are issues of food and health in Kashmir. He said that if there was PPP government then president would have been in United Nations, prime minister in London and the rest of member parliament would have been in the countries of the world to protest against India. He said that plebiscite is the basic right of Kashmiris and a part of UN charter. –INP