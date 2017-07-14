India can never suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani has infused a new spirit of freedom in Indian occupied Kashmir and the struggle of Kashmiris proved that India can never suppress them. This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, while addressing a seminar titled “The Social Impacts of Martyrdom of Burhan Wani on Freedom movement of Kashmir” which was organized by the National Council of Social Welfare on the first martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani . Malik said people of Pakistan fully support their Kashmiri brothers. “We salute the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom of their motherland.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chaired the seminar while Shah Ghulam Qadir, Acting President of Azad Kashmir, Speaker Legislative Assembly was the chief guest. Representatives of NGOs, civil society, activists for human rights, students and officials of CA&DD attended the seminar. In his address Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik said that silence of great powers on this fundamental issue shows their double standards. “They have to change their policies and have to pressurize India to hold plebiscite in the Jammu and Kashmir according to the resolutions of United Nations. This new wave of freedom and Indian repression are affecting the lives of Kashmiris.”

The existence of safe livelihood almost has been become impossible and whole Kashmir valley has been turned into a prison and the atrocities of Indian forces are increasing day by day, he said. Malik shafiq said the use of pallet gun is causing blindness. Their houses are being destroyed and they are being deprived of basic necessities of life. However, all these tactics could not halt their struggle and soon, Jammu and Kashmir will get freedom and become a part of Pakistan, he said. Other prominent speakers including Mrs. Mushall Malik, Prof Ehsaan Akhbar, Hurriyat leader Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, said that youth of Kashmir were playing a vital role in the independence movement of Kashmir.