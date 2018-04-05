India breaks all records of atrocities, extra judicial killing in IoK: MPA

Peshawar

India had broken all records of atrocities, extra-judicial killing and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), and has completely failed to suppress the ‘just and legitimate struggle’ of Kashmiris seeking independence from Indian yoke, Saleh Muhammad Khan MPA said here on Wednesday. While strongly condemning the recent killing of innocent Kashmiris from the hands of occupation forces at IoK, he said extra judicial killing of the innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations was not a new phenomena at the held Valley.

“The recent extra judicial killing of Kashmiris at IoK has saddened the whole Pakistan,” he said, adding their sacrifices will not waste. He said Pakistan has adopted a principle stand on Kashmir and it will continue moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris till accomplishment of their mission. The MPA said perpetual silence over unending oppression and state terrorism in the occupied valley is a blot on the conscience of the international community. He said Indian attempts to project legitimate Kashmir struggle for freedom as terrorism cannot deter the valiant people from their just demand, and New Delhi cannot silence Kashmiris further more through use of blatant aggression.

“Modi Government is suffering from war hysteria as evident from the repeated unprovoked firing incidents from across the border on LoC and Working Boundary and the use of dangerous weaponry including pellet guns against innocent Kashmiris have in fact exposed the real face of India.” He said Kashmir was test case for UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit and if it can implement its resolutions on Iraq-Kuwait conflict and East Taimor than why not on Kashmir.—APP