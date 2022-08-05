India blocks access to Mushal Twitter

The Indian government has blocked access to the Twitter account of Mushaal Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik after she wrote to Indian prime minister seeking her husband’s release.

“My twitter account has been withheld/blocked in India and IIOJK for raising a voice for my oppressed people of Kashmir under Indian Occupation & Jailed Husband Kashmiri Freedom leader Yasin Malik in response to legal demand,” she wrote on Twitter.

In her tweet, she also used hashtag #NoFreedomInIIOJK and #YasinWifeWritesLet-ter2Modi.

In her letter last week, Mu-shaal Mullick asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release her husband Yasin Malik, languishing in the in-famous Tihar jail, due to pre-carious health condition.

She alarmed that her husband was moving towards slow death due to government’s callous and in view of his pre-carious health condition that aggravated after his decision to go on a hunger-strike on July 22.