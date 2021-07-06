India biggest loser in Afghanistan: PM Imran

Our correspondent Gwadar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that India was the biggest “loser” in Afghanistan, its investment worth billions of dollars is at stake at the moment.

Talking to newsmen in Gwadar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the United States itself does not know what it needs to do in Afghanistan. He said US has no idea what the situation would be in a month.

Pakistan has taken a clear stand on the issue of Afghanistan, he added. “We all fear that the situation in Afghanistan will get worse,” he said.

Our government is making every effort to bring about a political settlement in Afghanistan.

Imran said “I also spoke to the President of Iran in this regard, all neighbouring countries should try for a peaceful resolution of Afghan issue.”

Imran Khan said that we do not want anarchy to spread in Afghanistan, nor a long civil war.

Afghans are our brothers. If there is chaos, they will suffer the most. Afghanistan has been in turmoil for more than 40 years.

He feared that the chaos in Afghanistan would af-fect all our trade with Central Asia, and our foreign minister is doing his best.

We will also talk to the Taliban to find a political settlement, he added.