India bent upon mischief

REGARDLESS of Pakistan’s repeated peace offers, India is bent upon undermining the regional peace and security through its provocative acts and statements. In a clear act of aggression, Indian Air Force jets intruded Line of Control but were challenged by vigilant Pakistan Air Force aircrafts and forced them to retreat, dropping their payload near Balakot.

To cover up the disgrace it meted out on the LOC, the Indian side is once again presenting a totally false and concocted story to hoodwink its public as well as the world. But the fact substantiated by the pictures shared by the DG, ISPR on the twitter unambiguously reveals that the Indian air force did not dare any dogfight with Pakistan Air Force. Had they done so, they would have again bitten the dust and faced the same humiliation as in the past. While the entire Pakistani nation is proud of its armed forces for always staying alert and ready for the defence of the motherland, our leadership should take the very act of Indian aggression very seriously as the enemy can go to any extent to damage the interests of our motherland. We need to take up this matter urgently at the United Nations Security Council besides briefings should also be given to important capitals including those from the Muslim countries about the recent Indian act telling them clearly that it is not Pakistan but New Delhi which is flaring up tension and resorting to aggression on the border.

A couple of days back US President Donald Trump had stated that his administration and others are involved in the process to de-escalate the tension in Pak-India relations. These countries instead of turning their back should in categorical terms condemn the Indian provocation and use their influence on the country and refrain it from such acts. Pakistan has always advocated peace and stability in the region but in case of any aggression, its forces back by entire nation are fully prepared to give a befitting response to any misadventure as it reserves the right to self defence.

