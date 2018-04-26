India begged for ceasefire!

Certainly! Kashmir – 96.4 percent (+) Muslim population – is bone of contention between India and Pakistan since partition. It is an issue which today is a regional as well as global concern. The State was sold to Maharaja Gulab Singh by the British – who begged from Mughals a small hut for business in ‘Calcutta’ and then captured the whole region. Was/is it not terrorism? Even then UK was/is claiming for civilization!!

Later during partition of the sub-continent Mahraja took decision with the sole guidelines of British-rulers for annexing Kashmir with India against wishes of subjects which ignited an unstoppable revolt. When Kashmiri-freedom-fighters broke neck-bone of Indian leadership, then they (Indians) ran to UN – begged for a ceasefire. On their request, resolution was passed by UNSC for a free and fair plebiscite which is still not implemented. So, Kashmiris are compelled to say: why UN is not taking decision like South Sudan and East Timor? Because, it is a case of Muslim-majority and, whenever, inhabitants stood up they were/are declared terrorists!

India’s atrocities in Kashmir have made the issue sensitive due to negligence of UN de facto. Lethal weapons such as bullets, CS Gas, pallets-gun and even, ‘rape and murder of 8-90yrs’ has been going on. The conflict must be resolved before more damage is done. It is in the interest of India, Pakistan and even the whole region to implement resolution of UNSC. Both countries are nuclear capable and at any time become in the grip of complete destruction. The world knows very well that legally, logically and geographically Kashmir belongs to Pakistan. So, UN must wake up to compel ‘terrorist-India’ for plebiscite as agreed for! Peace in the region can only prosper if Kashmir issue is resolved. Otherwise, this dispute can engulf the world in nuclear fire, and responsibility will be on arbitrator, certainly!!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

