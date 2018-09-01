India beat Pakistan 2-1 in Asia Games hockey decider

Jakarta

India on Saturday beat Pakistan 2-1 in the decider for the third position in hockey during Asian Games 2018.

According to report the Indian men’s team continued to dominate over Pakistan as they bagged the bronze medal after they had failed to impress against Malaysia.

During the match, Akashdeep Singh scored a field goal in the third minute and gave his team an early lead which Pakistan had a hard time catching up on. India’s advantage was doubled when Harmanpreet Singh scored another goal off a penalty corner in the 50th minute.

Muhammad Ateeq managed to reduce the margin for Pakistan in the 52nd minute, however, the game was lost by that time.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp