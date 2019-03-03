India beat Australia in ODI

Hyderabad

Kedar Jadhav made a sparkling unbeaten 81 to guide an impressive India to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Australia in Hyderabad.

Kedar Jadhav prides himself on being a finisher who can contribute a sizable chunk of overs. On Saturday, he played his part in both disciplines, first finishing with 7-0-31-1 with the ball and then shunning his trademark flamboyance for the hard grind early on to arrest a batting slide. His 87-ball 81 formed the bedrock of India’s chase after they slumped to 99 for 4 chasing 237.

Jadhav found an ideal partner in MS Dhoni, with the pair adding 141 for the fifth wicket as India got home with 11 balls to spare to go 1-0 in the five-match series. Dhoni’s calming contribution a 72-ball 59 – his 71st ODI half-century – consisting mainly hard-run singles and seven to the fence, including two back-to-back fours to seal the game.—Agencies

