India assures Pakistan to address concerns on hydropower projects

India on Tuesday assured Pakistan of discussing its concerns over New Delhi’s hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers.

The assurance came at the 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC), held in New Delhi from May 30-31, the Foreign Office said in a statement. A six-member Pakistani delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, while the Indian side was headed by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters AK Pal.

The Pakistani side also sought a response to the objections on Indian projects including Pakal Dul, while also urging to communicate in advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue from 1989 until 2018. The Indian side assured to arrange tours and inspections after the coming flood season. It also assured that Pakistan’s outstanding objections would be discussed in the next meeting as they were still in the process of examining the details.