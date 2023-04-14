India asks Britain for increased monitoring of Khalistan supporters

India has asked Britain for increased monitoring of UK-based supporters of Khalistan movement, the Sikhs struggle for separation of Punjab from India and creation of separate homeland for them, follow-ing a “breach of security” at its High Commission in London.

At a meeting in New Delhi between senior Brit-ish and Indian home ministry officials, the Indian side “specifically conveyed its concerns on the mis-use of UK’s asylum status by the pro-Khalistani elements and requested better cooperation with UK,” an Indian government statement said.

New Delhi has been upset with Britain after pro-testers carrying “Khalistan” banners last month detached the Indian flag from the diplomatic mis-sion’s building to protest against recent police action in India’s Punjab state against a Sikh leader.

Similar protests were seen outside Indian mis-sions in some places in the United States and Canada.—KMS