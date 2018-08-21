India asked to release Kashmiri detainees before Eid

Islamabad

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian occupied Kashmir have demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in jails of India and Kashmir before Eid-UL Adha.

According to Kashmir media service, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement during a meeting in Srinagar said, said ““People irrespective of their age and gender continue to remain in various prisons and majority of them are without trial and deprived for the all basic facilities guaranteed under jail manual.” The meeting was presided over by JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Zafar Akbar Butt said, “Prolonging the detention of prisoners is nothing but a political vendetta to break their resolve but all the inmates have shown tremendous courage and patience.”

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement said the policy of the Indian authorities towards the Kashmiri prisoners is discriminatory, which indicates their level of disrespect for human and moral values.

The JKML demanded the release of Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr. Shafi Shariati, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Pir Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Mohammad Yusuf Mir, Assudullah Parrray, Amir Hamza, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mohammad Yousaf Falahi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahid Yousuf, Hakeem Showket, Merajiddin Nanda, Molvi Sajad, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Fayaz Ahmad Talat, Basharat Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain, Mohammad Hayat Butt, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Asif Ahmad, Rayees Ahamd Mir, Salman Yousuf, Sajad Ahmad Beigh, Mudasir Rashid, Manzoor Ahmad Parray, Irfan Ahmad Dar, Aqib Ahmad Mir, Ashiq Hussain Mir, Nasir Abdullah, Mohammad Iqbal Wani, Basharat Ahmad Salaam, Mufti Nadeem, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Molana Sarjan Barkati,Umar Aadil Dar and Javaid Munshi before Eid-ul Azha.—APP

