India asked to address Kashmir dispute

Kashmir, Palestine Day today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir and Palestine Day will be observed, today (Friday) to impress upon the United Nations and the international community to fulfill their commitment to resolve the two disputes in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the World Body.

Call for observance of the day has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. A resolution calling for an end to military occupations in Kashmir and Palestine will be presented in all mosques, shrines and imambargahs across the territory. The resolution will urge the world community to take serious notice of the rule of oppression and suppression and gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian and Israeli occupation forces in Kashmir and Palestine. The Joint Resistance Leadership in its statement issued in Srinagar said that the prevailing state of absolute lawlessness in Kashmir had rendered the civil liberty, honour and dignity of the general public highly vulnerable. It deplored that the people were being killed, maimed and detained on fabricated grounds.

Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at the shrine of Dastgeer Sahab in Srinagar said that the Kashmir dispute was the basic cause of tension between India and Pakistan. He advised New Delhi to understand that delaying the resolution of the Kashmir dispute could aggravate the already tense situation between the two countries.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement warned the Mehbooba Mufti-led puppet regime against the increasing incidents of arrest of women by Indian police. He asked for immediate release of two sisters, kept at Sadder police station in Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, strict restrictions in the name of security were imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the territory on the visit of Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the Kashmir valley.

Two Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in Keran area of Kupwara district, today. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a nearby military hospital for treatment. In another development, a group of masked mujahideen appeared in a mosque in Hajin area of Bandipora and addressed the people on public address system.—KMS