India apprehends a “Pakistani spy pigeon”

India has claimed to have apprehended a “Pakistani spy pigeon” along the international border who was reportedly holding a “suspicious piece of paper tied to its legs.”

The pigeon was captured on April 17 when it came and sat on the shoulder of a constable who was on camp guard duty at the post, which is 500 metres from the frontier, according to India Today.

According to the plaintiff, a white piece of paper was discovered bound in an adhesive tape with a number written on it. An FIR has been filed against the pigeon at the Kahagarh police station in Amritsar.

In a related event in March 2020, India appeared to have apprehended a “Pakistani spy pigeon” with a ring containing a phone number.

In 2016, Indian authorities made a similar argument, claiming that a pigeon they captured in Pathankot had a message stamped in Urdu on its back.

In October of the following year, Indian cops clipped the wings of a pigeon they had captured in Bamial village with a similar warning to prevent it from escaping.

