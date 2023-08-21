NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its squad for Asia Cup 2023, which is going to commence from August 30.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played by six teams – Pakistan, India Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh – under a hybrid mode as nine matches of the event will be played in Sri Lanka.

Full Squad of India

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Pakistan Squad

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced squad for the much awaited tournament.

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Usama Mir.

First PAKvsIND match

The first high-voltage match between Pakistan and India will be played on September 2 in Sri Lanka.