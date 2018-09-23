India always sabotage regional peace efforts: JI

Peshawar

Ameer Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that India has always sabotaged Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace taking it a sign of weakness while the world powers especially US has been patronizing it despite its arrogance.

Addressing the JI Ijtema here on Saturday, he impressed upon the Prime Minister Imran khan to keep the Kashmir issue at the top in his address to the UN General Assembly on September 27 and especially refer to New Delhi’s persistent refusal to hold talks with this country. JI district chief Sabir Husain Awan also addressed the gathering.

Sirajul Haq said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and there were numerous UN resolutions assuring plebiscite in Kashmir. However, he said that India had been busy in the genocide of the Kashmiris to crush their freedom movement and was settling thousands of Hindu families in Kashmir in a bid to change the ratio of Hindu population in the valley.

The JI chief stressed upon the government to openly support the Kashmiris liberation struggle and apprise the world community of the oppression of Indian occupation forces in the valley.

He said that the JI was striving to wipe out oppression and exploitation in the c society and for building this country a truly Islamic welfare state according with the vision of its founding fathers.

He said it was unfortunate that those ruling the country during the last seventy years had betrayed the Is country’s ideology which led to the fall of Dhaka. He said that the nation would have to revert to its ideology for a secure and bright future. He said that the message of the Karbala tragedy was also to rise against every tyrant.

Sirajul Haq said it was time that the government took steps for the implementation of the PTI manifesto especially the creation of ten million jobs, building five million homes, and evolving an interest free economy.—INP

