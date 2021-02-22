India allows Pakistan to use its airspace for PM Imran’ Sri Lanka visit

ISLAMABAD – India has allowed Pakistan to use its airspace for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka, it emerged on Monday.

Pakistan had another option to use Sri Lankan airline for the premier’s visit on cards if Delhi refused to open its airspace.

Now, the prime minister will embark on two-day long visit on a special plane while flying across Indian airspace on Tuesday.

The premier is visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

His engagements include meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Khan will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science & technology, defence and culture tourism.

Besides bilateral matters, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

The Pakistani PM will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations and the two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.