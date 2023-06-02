India allots 2 lakh more houses on Kashmiris’ land to outsiders

The Modi-led Indian government has allotted 1,99,550 more houses on Kashmiris’ land to non-Kashmiri residents in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to upset the Muslim majority status of the territory on fast track.

This is deemed as a major step towards a big demographic change in the territory. There is already growing resentment among the Jammu region people on allocation of 300 flats and houses to non locals in Jammu district under India’s Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme. The move had triggered protests in Jammu in April.

The alloocation of new houses shall be sanc-tioned by the Rural Development Department headed by the Modi regime by 30 June, 2023. The massive allocation is new anti-Kashmir agenda being advanced by the Modi regime in the territory.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said allotting addi-tional 1,99,550 houses in J&K will be a step towards achieving the objective, a reference to settlement of the Indian army personnel, bureaucrats and Indian employees in the territory.—KMS