India against escalation with Pakistan: Sushma

New Delhi

India sought to ease soaring tensions with Pakistan on Wednesday, with its foreign minister Sushma Swaraj saying the country does not wish to see further escalation of the situation.

Swaraj, who is in China with her counterparts from Beijing and Moscow, termed Tuesday’s strikes by Indian aircraft within the Pakistani airspace as “pre-emptive” and said India will continue to act with “responsibility and restraint.”

“India does not wish to see further escalation of this situation. India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint,” she said.

Pakistan Air Force earlier today shot down two Indian jets within its airspace and arrested two Indian pilots, one in an injured condition, the military spokesperson said in a press conference hours after the retaliatory action.

A day ago, Indian aircraft had intruded into Pakistani airspace from the Muzaffarabad sector and dropped their payload on what India claimed was a terrorist camp, before they were repelled by timely action from the Pakistan Air Force.

PAF shoots down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace; two pilots arrested

The incursion into the Pakistani air space followed a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership after an attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.—NNI

