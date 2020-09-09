India actress Rhea arrested

Web Desk

India’s Narcotics Control authority arrested Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday for her alleged role in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput; an angle that emerged during investigation of the late actor’s death. Following a police complaint filed by Rajput’s family accusing her of abetment to suicide, Rhea was questioned under custody of Narcotics Control Bureau for six hours and then eight hours, on Sunday and Monday respectively. The Jalebi actor was then arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act’s sections 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs), 20(b)(ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs) and other relevant provisions.