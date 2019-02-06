India accused of impeding work

Observer Report

New Delhi

International rights groups and foreign aid organisations with deep roots in India say they are struggling to operate under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has elevated the role of – home-grown social groups while cracking down on foreign charities.

Green peace India said this month that it was forced to close two of its regional offices and sharply reduce its staff because of crackdown.

Amnesty International India in December slashed 68 jobs 30 percent of its in-country workforce.

