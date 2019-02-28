India accepts MiG 21 shot down, pilot missing

New Delhi

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said a MiG 21 was shot down and its pilot is missing.

Addressing a press conference, a spokesperson for the Indian MEA said, “We unfortunately lost one MiG-21 in this engagement and an Indian pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims the pilot is in their custody, however we are ascertaining the facts.”

“In the aerial engagement, a Pakistan fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG-21 Bison.

The aircraft was seen by ground forces falling on the Pakistan side,” he added.

Moments earlier, Indian media confirmed an Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander is in Pakistan’s custody. —INP

