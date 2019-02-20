India abuses human rights to suffocate Kashmir movement: Haleem Adil

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Whole Pakistani nation supports the brave stand of Prime Minister Imran Khan against Indian proactive attitude, and it is high time that India should stop abuse of human rights in the occupied Kashmir, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh here Wednesday submitted a resolution in Sindh Assembly secretariat against the provocative attitude of India after the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The resolution says that his house unanimously resolves that Prime Minister Imran Khan, through his video message has vividly and effectively represented nation’s will about the provocative reaction adopted by Indian State through its government and media as an aftermath of attack on its soldiers in Pulwama, a settlement of Indian Held Kashmir. The nation stands by Prime Minister for responding to Indian tirade/propaganda against Pakistan and completely endorses our leadership’s call for free, fair and thorough investigation of the Pulwama attack, seeking a resolution of Kashmir dispute through negotiations and responding to possible Indian aggression against Pakistan in a befitting manner.

The resolution said that India should put her own house in order, stop using massive human rights abuse as a medium to stifle indigenous movement for right to self-determination in Kashmir, facilitate implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, abandon her propaganda spree against Pakistan and revert to the comprehensive negotiations for the final settlement of all disputes with Pakistan including Kashmir. International community, especially United Nations should play a role to bring atrocities in Kashmir by Indian occupant forces to an end. It should press India to end illegal occupation of J & K, stop her threatening the peace of South Asia as well as world through well thought-out scheme of dragging region into an inter-state conflict between two nuclear states.

However, talking to media outside the assembly building, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that we have deposited our resolution on this important matter in the Sindh assembly secretariat. He said the failure Modi government in India is leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan for political point scoring. He said we strongly condemn Indian hegemony and tirade. He said the Indian dark face as the worst oppressor and occupier has already been unveiled before the world.

